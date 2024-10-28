Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on APLE

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.