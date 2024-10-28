Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $59.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

