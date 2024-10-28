Strattec Security (STRT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Strattec Security to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $2.01. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.51 million. On average, analysts expect Strattec Security to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Strattec Security Stock Performance
Strattec Security stock opened at $39.16 on Monday. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $159.30 million, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Transactions at Strattec Security
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on STRT
About Strattec Security
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Strattec Security
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.