Strattec Security (STRT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Strattec Security to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $2.01. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.51 million. On average, analysts expect Strattec Security to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Strattec Security stock opened at $39.16 on Monday. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $159.30 million, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $49,250.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,645.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,070 shares of company stock worth $74,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

