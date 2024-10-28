PriceSmart (PSMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $91.70 on Monday. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $94.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average is $85.39.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $75,281.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,566.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PriceSmart

About PriceSmart

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.