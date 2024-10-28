Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $599.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.44 million. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $20.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

BSAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

