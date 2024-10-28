Everest Group (EG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Everest Group to post earnings of $10.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Everest Group to post $61 EPS for the current fiscal year and $67 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Everest Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EG stock opened at $379.61 on Monday. Everest Group has a twelve month low of $343.76 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $393.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.27.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

