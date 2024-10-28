Secure Energy Services (SES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Secure Energy Services to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of C$337.00 million during the quarter.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$13.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.91. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$7.18 and a one year high of C$14.21.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 10,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$132,296.80. In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 10,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$132,296.80. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$48,934.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,016 shares of company stock valued at $877,203. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SES has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank set a C$16.00 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Eight Capital set a C$20.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.88.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

