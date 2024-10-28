Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) versus Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Head to Head Comparison

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Sampo Oyj”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $3.60 billion 0.57 $2.13 billion $3.82 4.54 Sampo Oyj N/A N/A N/A $2.76 15.48

Fidelis Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Sampo Oyj. Fidelis Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sampo Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Sampo Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Fidelis Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sampo Oyj pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Fidelis Insurance pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sampo Oyj pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Sampo Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance 20.96% 15.67% 3.43% Sampo Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fidelis Insurance and Sampo Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 0 4 3 0 2.43 Sampo Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $20.44, suggesting a potential upside of 17.80%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than Sampo Oyj.

Summary

Fidelis Insurance beats Sampo Oyj on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, as well as other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

