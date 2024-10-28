Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $27.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

Several analysts have commented on CPNG shares. CLSA raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Coupang alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CPNG

Coupang Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CPNG opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 282.07 and a beta of 1.11. Coupang has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.28.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.64 per share, with a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,874,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,168,279.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,084.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and have sold 411,388 shares worth $9,452,761. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Coupang by 2.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 884,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Coupang by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,237,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Coupang by 55.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,524,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after buying an additional 1,615,448 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Coupang by 767.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 96,432 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.