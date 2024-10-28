Financial Review: PodcastOne (PODC) & Its Rivals

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) is one of 115 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PodcastOne to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PodcastOne and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get PodcastOne alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $45.82 million -$14.73 million -1.81 PodcastOne Competitors $10.50 billion $1.88 billion -36,560.53

PodcastOne’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne. PodcastOne is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -34.67% -96.68% -62.27% PodcastOne Competitors -14.32% -22.48% -3.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares PodcastOne and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of PodcastOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PodcastOne and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 PodcastOne Competitors 1040 4726 10698 310 2.61

PodcastOne currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 254.50%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 10.59%. Given PodcastOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

PodcastOne competitors beat PodcastOne on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About PodcastOne

(Get Free Report)

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.