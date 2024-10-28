Analysts Set Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) PT at $3.00

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) have received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNN shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price (up from $2.60) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DNN

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of DNN stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.99. Denison Mines has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.47.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Denison Mines had a net margin of 950.42% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 131.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 39.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 53.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.