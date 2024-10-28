Analysts Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) Target Price at GBX 223.33

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.33 ($2.90).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.92) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.12) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.86) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

M&G stock opened at GBX 202.61 ($2.63) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,864.29, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 191.30 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 241.10 ($3.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 208.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 205.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28,571.43%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

