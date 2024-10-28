Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $3.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

UPLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Upland Software has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $59.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 46.18%. The company had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 33,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $66,597.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,798.54. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Upland Software by 74.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

