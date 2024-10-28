Analysts Set Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Target Price at $19.00

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

CCAP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $303,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $681.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

