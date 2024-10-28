Analysts Set Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Target Price at $19.00

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

CCAP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCAP

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $303,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $681.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.