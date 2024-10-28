Brokerages Set OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target at $172.60

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.60.

Several brokerages have commented on OSIS. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.19 and its 200-day moving average is $141.43. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $103.04 and a 12-month high of $158.69.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at $66,523,062.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 48,000.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 15,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

