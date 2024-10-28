Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited’s Quiet Period Will End on November 4th (NASDAQ:PC)

Premium Catering’s (NASDAQ:PC – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 4th. Premium Catering had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $9,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.75. During Premium Catering’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Premium Catering Price Performance
Shares of Premium Catering stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Premium Catering has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12.
About Premium Catering
