Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Stock Price Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.62 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.89 ($0.05). Approximately 6,447,401 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 710% from the average daily volume of 795,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.38 ($0.06).

Zanaga Iron Ore Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of £26.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.03.

About Zanaga Iron Ore

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

