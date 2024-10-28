VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Short Interest Update

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,100 shares, an increase of 207.5% from the September 30th total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $145.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC boosted its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 86,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 179.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 410,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 263,487 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

