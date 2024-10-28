Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Up 208.0% in October

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 208.0% from the September 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Commerzbank Stock Down 1.0 %

CRZBY opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 31.49 and a quick ratio of 32.55.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

