Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lomiko Metals Price Performance
Shares of LMRMF opened at $0.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.51.
About Lomiko Metals
