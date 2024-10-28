Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lomiko Metals Price Performance

Shares of LMRMF opened at $0.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.51.

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

About Lomiko Metals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.