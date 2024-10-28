Short Interest in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Grows By 213.5%

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, an increase of 213.5% from the September 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Akanda Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of AKAN stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. Akanda has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Get Akanda alerts:

Akanda Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.