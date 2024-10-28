DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Update

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a growth of 217.0% from the September 30th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,755,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DNA Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNAX opened at $0.00 on Monday. DNA Brands has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get DNA Brands alerts:

DNA Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

Receive News & Ratings for DNA Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNA Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.