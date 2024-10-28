Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Signify Trading Up 7.2 %

PHPPY opened at $12.80 on Monday. Signify has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78.

About Signify

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

