Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.41.

Shares of LLY opened at $892.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $919.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $862.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

