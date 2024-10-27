Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 57.4% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $892.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $919.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $862.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

