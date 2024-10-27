Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $532,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 88,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE BMY opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

