Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 53,231 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,231 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $137.43 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.98. The company has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

