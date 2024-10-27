Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 3,280 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.3% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.3% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UPS opened at $137.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.89 and a 200 day moving average of $135.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.