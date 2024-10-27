Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 2,328 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $166.99 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.04.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

