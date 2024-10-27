Capital Management Associates Inc Makes New $250,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $398.91 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $389.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

