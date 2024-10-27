Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $2.15 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $81.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $82.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

