Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $165,986,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 11,601.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,491 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in 3M by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,344,000 after buying an additional 1,021,440 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1,015.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,247,000 after purchasing an additional 808,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $124.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.03. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Melius raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.67.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

