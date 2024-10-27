Country Club Bank Sells 130 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Country Club Bank lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 351.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.79.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $155.01 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.