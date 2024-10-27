Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $207,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 168,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $46,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 41.0% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.02 and its 200 day moving average is $273.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
