Bank of Stockton Has $3.80 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,122 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.3% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $281.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The stock has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.02 and a 200-day moving average of $273.17.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

