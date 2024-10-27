Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after acquiring an additional 470,498 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $678,923,000 after acquiring an additional 221,718 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,412,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $495,145,000 after acquiring an additional 266,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $415,167,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.31 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 67.22%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.