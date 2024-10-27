Country Club Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Country Club Bank trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $281.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.17. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

