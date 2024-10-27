iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 18.3% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $377,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 93,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,237,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 76,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,859,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV opened at $581.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.45. The company has a market cap of $502.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.