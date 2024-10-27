Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 820.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $443,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 6.9 %

WST opened at $307.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $265.00 and a one year high of $413.70. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.78.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

