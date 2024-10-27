Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 694.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %

AVGO opened at $173.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $805.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.68. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

