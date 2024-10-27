Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average of $142.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $167.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.