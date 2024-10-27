Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after buying an additional 1,556,609 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after buying an additional 440,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,138,000 after acquiring an additional 218,466 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

LMT stock opened at $562.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $580.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.08. The company has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

