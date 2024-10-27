E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Purchases 550 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.38.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $275.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.77 and a 12 month high of $307.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.04.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 86.65% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.