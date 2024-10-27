Convergence Financial LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Convergence Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 0.5 %
V opened at $281.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.02 and its 200 day moving average is $273.17. The stock has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.