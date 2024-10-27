Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Sells 858 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 59,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.0% during the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $471.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

