Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Cromwell Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,122 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.3% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:V opened at $281.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.03 and a 52-week high of $293.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
