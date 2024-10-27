First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases 10,849 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 804.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.4% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Broadcom by 858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after buying an additional 16,453,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Broadcom by 855.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347,563 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 226,130.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,224,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $173.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.18 and its 200 day moving average is $154.68. The firm has a market cap of $805.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $186.42.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.