Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $625,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after buying an additional 1,578,669 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 96.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,743,000 after buying an additional 1,408,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,035,000 after buying an additional 402,925 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,087.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 432,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,563,000 after buying an additional 395,617 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $128.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

