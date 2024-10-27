Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2,391.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 210,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 202,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock worth $3,397,904 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

