Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,239 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,479 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 173,295 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 564,729 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $744,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,150,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 968,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 304,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 119,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

HBAN stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $167,331.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,793 shares of company stock worth $405,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.